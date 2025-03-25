Thiruvananthapuram: The Central government has denied permission for Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeev to travel to the United States. The minister was invited to attend a summit of the American Society of Public Administration from March 28 to April 1 in Washington, DC.

Manorama News reported that the Ministry of External Affairs refused to grant political clearance for Rajeev’s trip, citing that the US event was not significant enough for a minister to attend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister had planned to fly to the US after attending the ordination of Mor Gregorios Joseph in Beirut.

Apart from the minister, four representatives of the Kerala government, including the Industries Department Principal Secretary and the KSIDC Managing Director, have also approached the Centre seeking permission for the US trip.