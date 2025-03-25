Wayanad: The Karnataka forest department on Tuesday withdrew the affidavit it submitted to the Supreme Court proposing a permanent closure of National Highway 766. The decision followed strong protests from the Congress leadership in Kerala and Karnataka, along with several activist groups. Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre directed the withdrawal, citing concerns from residents of both states.

NH 766, also known as the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway, passes through the Bandipur Tiger Reserve and is a vital link connecting Kozhikode in Kerala to Mysuru and Bengaluru in Karnataka. The forest department clarified that S Prabhakaran, Conservator of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, filed the affidavit without consulting the state government. Minister Khandre has instructed officials to submit a revised affidavit addressing public concerns.

In its request to the Supreme Court, the Karnataka government cited "certain discrepancies" in the original affidavit as the reason for its withdrawal. According to the affidavit, the highway was to be permanently closed once repairs on an alternative route—State Highway 88 through Kutta-Gonikoppal—were completed. Karnataka has already spent ₹75 crore on upgrading this road, which is used mainly during the night traffic ban on NH 766.

The night traffic ban on NH 766 has been in effect since 2009, following orders from the then Chamarajanagar District Collector Manoj Kumar Meena based on complaints from environmental groups. The move to permanently close the highway comes as Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has been advocating lifting the existing night ban—a key promise during her election campaign.

The Karnataka Forest Department’s affidavit also highlighted plans to construct an elevated road along the border of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. Once the elevated road was completed, it proposed restricting NH 766 to emergency vehicles and limiting local traffic.

T M Rasheed, convener of the Nilgiri-Wayanad Railway and Highway Action Council, welcomed the Karnataka government’s quick action to withdraw the affidavit but criticised the forest department’s consistent stance against reopening the highway. "Shutting down the road entirely is unimaginable," he said, pointing out that even the Supreme Court had ruled against an indefinite night traffic ban. Rasheed also noted that a proposal for a tunnel road along the jungle stretch, submitted by his organisation, remains unaddressed.

Meanwhile, the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS) strongly opposed Karnataka’s proposal to close the highway permanently. In a press release, WPSS President N Badusha called the move "anti-people" and highlighted the ongoing night-time bus and essential services despite the ban.

The Karnataka High Court reinstated the night traffic ban after petitions from WPSS and other groups, despite the state government’s earlier attempts to lift the restrictions.