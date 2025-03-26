Atchaneh (Lebanon): “My mission is not to elevate my own life, but to embrace the cross of Jesus with love and humility,” declared Holy Catholicos Baselios Joseph, soon after his installation as the Catholicos of the Jacobite Syrian Church on Tuesday.

In his address following the ceremony, the Catholicos expressed deep gratitude for God’s boundless kindness. “In devotion to God, wisdom, and commitment to the Church, the Holy Patriarch of Antioch is a guiding light on my path,” he said.

He praised the Patriarch as an inspiration, recognising his steadfast support for those affected by calamities, war, and terrorism, as well as his fearless interventions in conflict zones. The Catholicos also credited his long-standing association with the Patriarch, who was his senior during their theological studies in Ireland, as a key influence in shaping his faith and consistency in spiritual pursuits.

On the occasion, the Catholicos also paid homage to all saints of the Church, including Geevarghese Mar Gregorios of Parumala, one of his ancestors, acknowledging them as guiding lights in his journey.

During his speech, the Catholicos reaffirmed his commitment to India's great traditions of tolerance, pluralism, and secularism as a citizen. He also greeted the Indian citizens present at the ceremony with a resounding “Jai Hind.”

Expressing gratitude to the Lebanese government for its support in organising the installation ceremony, the Catholicos said he would also pray for the peace and stability of Lebanon.

The installation ceremony was attended by several metropolitans from the Syrian Orthodox Church, including those from the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church. Notable attendees from Kerala included Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar Cleemis Catholicos and Suffragan Metropolitan Joseph Mar Barnabas of the Mar Thoma Church.

The event also saw the presence of Lebanon’s presidential representative, Joseph Khail Aoun, and Noor Rehman Sheikh, the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon. Representing the Kerala government were Minister P Rajeev, E P Tyson, Eldhose P Kunnappilly, Job Michael, P V Sreenijan, and Principal Secretary P M Muhammed Hanish.

On behalf of the Indian Government, Benny Behanan MP, V Muraleedharan, and Alphons Kannamthanam attended the function. More than 700 members of Jacobite parishes from Kerala and outside, including clergy, were present to witness this historic moment.

PM Modi’s greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes, expressing hope that the installation of the Catholicos would strengthen unity, peace, and spiritual well-being in society. His official message was read out during the ceremony.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that this significant moment for the Jacobite Church also reflects India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. He described the life journey of the Holy Catholicos as a testament to his unwavering commitment and dedication to the Church. Modi also highlighted the Catholicos’ impactful contributions to education and social service, noting their positive influence on society.