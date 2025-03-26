Kollam: Excise sleuths have arrested four Thiruvananthapuram natives after they busted a drug party at a hotel room at Pathanapuram in Kollam. Officers said the four were partying over the birth of a child of one of the revellers.

The Excise department arrested Vipin, a native of Kadinamkulam in Thiruvananthapuram; Vivek, a native of Manakkad; Kiran, a native of Peyad; and Terbin, a native of Kannamoola.

The third accused, Kiran, organised the party to celebrate the birth of his child. The raid at their hotel room revealed 46 mg of MDMA, 22 gm of ganja, a syringe and packets used to store MDMA.

Excise officials raided the hotel after they got a tip-off that a group of people from Thiruvananthapuram were holding a drug party in Pathanapuram. An investigation has begun into the Thiruvananthapuram-based group that supplied them with the drugs, Excise officials said.