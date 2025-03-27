Thiruvananthapuram/ Wayanad: The state government has awarded the works of debris removal and Punnapuzha river rejuvenation, estimated at ₹195.55 crore, to the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS). The Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Administration suggested entrusting the work with the ULCCS citing that the debris removal with the assistance of Terrestrial Laser Scanning (TLS) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) has to be completed before the onsent of monsoon and the prescribed procedure for procurement of qualified agency is not possible if the work needs to be completed before monsoon.

The Water Resources Department noted in the order that sanction has already been accorded for assigning the work of township development in Wayanad to ULCCS on nomination basis. ULCCS is an accredited agency of the government and executes around 500 projects with an approximate value of Rs 2,300 crore, financed by the government.

While awarding township project to ULCCS, it was cited that a general contractor who bids for the project for commercial considerations alone is not likely to have the local knowledge,experience of working with government, experience of interacting with local communities, and may not be able to flexibly adopt their mobilisation, deployment and execution schedules to suit the actual working conditions in the selected site.

The scope of works for debris removal and river rejuvenation is similarly unique in its nature without any parallel in any documented works manual which requires special and differential treatment for selection of an expert and capable agency like ULCC, according to the order issued by Biswanath Sinha, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources Department.

The works include the following,

a) De-silting in the Punnapuzha river along with the removal of debris and boulders

b) River Rejuvenation & River Training works in the Punnapuzha river

c) Sub Soil investigation, rock testing and Terrestrial Laser Scanning along the Punnapuzha river and run out area

The works for the removal of boulders and debris from the Punnapuzha river shall begin within 15 days immediately after the initial survey is over, but not later than April 15, according to the order. KSDMA earlier reported that ULCCS has been nominated to execute the cleaning and debris removal of Punnapuzha river as per the decision of meeting held on February 13 chaired by Special Officer, Wayanad Township project.

The major objectives of the project include safe passage of floods without over topping the banks, to protect the banks from erosion and improve their alignment by stabilizing the river channel, to train the river flow along a safe course, thereby avoiding damage by flooding or erosion of valuable lands, habitations, crops, factories, etc; to prevent river from changing its course, to check certain devastation like flash torrents, to confine a too wide river channel due to swinging from side to side and to reclaim the land from river bed.