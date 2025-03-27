Kochi: A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Perumbavoor here on Thursday after counterfeit currency was seized from him. Further probe revealed that he had been living illegally in India for the past 18 years.

Selim Mondal (30), a native of Alipur in Bangladesh, was initially arrested last week for theft inside a train. During a joint raid by the Ernakulam Rural Police and Alappuzha Railway Police, officials recovered 17 counterfeit Rs 500 notes from his rented house in Perumbavoor.

Although Mondal initially claimed he was from Murshidabad, West Bengal, he later admitted his real identity during an interrogation led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, police said.

Mondal was involved in distributing fake currency across India and had also transported specialised paper and ink to Bangladesh for printing counterfeit notes, police added.

Mondal smuggled stolen laptops and mobile phones from India to Bangladesh in a single shipment. In exchange, he would receive counterfeit notes printed there. He allegedly manipulated the IMEI numbers of mobile phones, making it difficult for authorities to trace their locations.

He earned up to Rs 40,000 per device while simultaneously smuggling fake currency. Mondal also obtained a fake Indian passport and Aadhaar card from West Bengal. He also had a Bangladesh visa, which he used to travel between the two countries, officials said.

Mondal had also helped secure bail for several migrant workers arrested in various cases in Perumbavoor. His mother, Rojina (52), who was living illegally with him, has also been arrested.

Perumbavoor police had previously arrested Mondal in connection with a rape case.