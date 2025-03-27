Kochi: Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly taking more than Rs 1 crore from several people on the false promise of arranging Australian visas for them.

The duo, Thomas N Isaac (51), a college professor from Muvattupuzha and Pradeep Kumar (42), a sports teacher from Tamil Nadu, were apprehended following a complaint against them by a native of Kothamangalam here, police said. Kumar, who was absconding, was caught in Trichy.

There are similar cases against both of them in Kaliyar and Thodupuzha stations, it said and added that the probe in the case was supervised by District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.