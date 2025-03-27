Malappuram: A 35-year-old man attacked his elderly parents after they allegedly refused to give him money for drugs in Tanur on Thursday. A team of police alerted by the neighbours reached the spot and took him into custody. However, the man's parents have not filed a complaint regarding the assault.

According to the police, the youth became addicted to drugs while working in Ernakulam. When his father refused to provide money for his drug use, he turned violent and assaulted him. He also attempted to attack his mother and elderly grandparents, prompting neighbours to intervene and alert the authorities.

As the man was in an aggressive state, locals tied his hands and legs before informing the police. Officers from Tanur Police Station arrived at the scene and took him into custody. Later, Tanur DySP P Pramod, Inspector Tony J Mathew, and their team shifted him to the de-addiction centre at Kozhikode Mental Health Hospital.

Meanwhile, visuals of the youth seated inside a police vehicle, admitting his mistakes and warning others against drug abuse, circulated online. In the video, he is seen stating that drugs have ruined his life and cautioning others not to fall into the same trap, as it could destroy their future as well.

Tanur DySP P Pramod stated that the man has been a drug addict since 2020. He has been repeatedly demanding money from his family for his drug abuse. He was also involved in a theft case during the COVID-19 outbreak. Following his arrest in that case, he was admitted to a mental hospital in Kozhikode for de-addiction. However, he later escaped from the facility but was found and brought back by the police, who wore PPE kits during the operation. The officer added that this was the first time the man had attacked his parents.

DySP P Pramod urged the public to fulfil their responsibility by informing the police if they come across instances of drug abuse. He also emphasised that people should not react emotionally or resort to physical violence against those struggling with addiction. Instead, authorities will ensure that such individuals receive expert medical treatment at de-addiction centres.