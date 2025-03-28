Kochi: B Gopalakrishnan has finally apologised to Sreemathi Teacher—but it took the Kerala BJP leader seven years and a legal battle to withdraw the controversial allegations he made against the former CPM minister during a TV debate. Following the public statement, the BJP state vice president clarified in a Facebook post that he tendered the apology as PK Sreemathi broke down before him in tears.

"During the settlement, when Sreemathi Teacher shared that her relatives in Kannur were mocking her over this issue, she broke down in tears. As someone who believes that a woman’s tears are more valuable than politics, I decided to express my regret for the sake of political dignity," he wrote in a Facebook post after the apology was reported in the media. He added that he had merely repeated an allegation levelled by late Congress leader PT Thomas.

The controversy arose from a defamation complaint PK Sreemathi had filed before the Kannur Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. She alleged that during a 2018 television debate, Gopalakrishnan falsely accused her of facilitating large-scale corruption in granting permission for a company owned by her son and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son to supply medicines to Government Medical College Hospitals during her tenure as Health Minister (2006-11) in the LDF ministry. According to her petition, Gopalakrishnan also alleged that the two were her benamis.

In response, Gopalakrishnan moved the Kerala High Court, seeking to quash the case. His lawyer informed the court of his willingness to apologise to resolve the matter. Following this, the court summoned both parties on Thursday and directed Gopalakrishnan to tender an apology before the High Court's Mediation Cell.

"During mediation, he agreed to issue a public apology during TV debates. However, Sreemathi insisted that he apologise before the media today itself, to which he consented," a court source said.

With Gopalakrishnan formally expressing regret in public, both parties agreed to settle the case. Sreemathi also stated that she would submit an affidavit before the High Court, confirming she had no objection to quashing the complaint and further legal proceedings, according to court sources. Reacting to the apology, Sreemathi said, "Making allegations without verifying facts is not honourable."