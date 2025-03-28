Malappuram: The Malappuram Cyber Police arrested one of the main suspects involved in hacking the website of a well-known medical centre in the district. The suspect allegedly issued fake medical certificates to facilitate employment and residence in Gulf countries.

The suspect, Muhammed Fahim (42), son of Mehmood Sheikh, was nabbed from Mumbai as part of an ongoing investigation. The police tracked him down after obtaining his details from another accused in the case, Mumbai-based N Sanje.

The accused hacked the website of the medical centre that conducts fitness examinations for individuals seeking employment and residence in Gulf Health Council member countries. After gaining access to the usernames and passwords for the Wafid and MOFA websites assigned to the center, they bypassed the medical examinations and sold fake certificates to unfit candidates at high prices.

The police arrested eight individuals who received the fake certificates, along with three travel agents. H Hatib of Al Mansoor Travels was apprehended in Delhi, while N Naresh, another agent, was arrested in Rajasthan. In addition, lookout notices have been issued for the remaining suspects who are currently residing abroad.

The latest arrest was carried out under the instructions of R Vishwanath, Malappuram District Police Chief, with J Jayachandran DySP, DCRB, overseeing the operation. I C Chitharanjan, Inspector of the Cyber Crime Police Station, led the investigation, supported by Cyber Team members SI A Latheef, ASI R Babu, ASI A Kumar, and CPO R Rahul.