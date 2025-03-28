Malappuram: The MDMA seized at Tirur railway station was brought from Oman, where the accused had purchased the drug from a Pakistani national, the police said on Friday. The contraband was brought to Mumbai and transported to Kerala by train.

Tirur Police have arrested three individuals: Pullanikkal Haiderali (29), a native of Anamangad, Kunnath Asainar (37) from Vengara, and Parakkan Muhammad Kabir (33) from Kunnamangalam. A total of 141.58 grams of MDMA was confiscated from them.

Haiderali, who visited Oman a few days ago, purchased MDMA from a Pakistani dealer for 360 Omani Rials. He returned to Mumbai three days ago and was joined by the other two accused.

They devised a plan to sell the drug in Kerala for approximately ₹5 lakh. Haiderali informed the police that MDMA sourced from Oman is of the highest potency and is in great demand in the region, which prompted them to take the risk.

They took a train to Tirur, but their plan was spoiled after the police apprehended the trio near a parking ground close to the railway station while disposing of the drugs.

The arrests were made following a tip-off received by Malappuram District Police Chief R Vishwanath. A special operation was conducted across Tirur by the local police, along with the Tirur and Perinthalmanna DANSAF units.