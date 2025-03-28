Thrissur: The delay in the central government’s response to the temple boards' appeals for a relaxation of the amended PESO regulations has jeopardised the famed Thrissur Pooram fireworks.

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, introduced new regulations in October 2024, mandating a 200-meter distance between firecracker storage areas and the firing zone. However, temple authorities argue that the existing storage facility is permanent and cannot be relocated.

A petition requesting an exemption was earlier submitted to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, but the matter remains unresolved. With just a month left for Thrissur Pooram, Paramekkavu Devaswom Secretary G Rajesh expressed concern over the uncertainty. Meanwhile, he confirmed that all necessary clarifications from the state government have been provided and that review meetings have been satisfactory. However, the absence of a central decision casts a shadow over the festival’s grand fireworks display.