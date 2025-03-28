Thrissur: A leopard was spotted early Friday on farmland near Sacred Heart College in Chalakudy. The area includes 27 acres of college land, with a railway line nearby.

"I saw the leopard around 6.20 am and alerted the DFO. Within ten minutes, he arrived at the scene and conducted inspections," said Radhakrishnan, a local resident. The forest department found no concrete evidence of the leopard's presence but has planned another round of inspections.

Meanwhile, a former councillor, Lyji Thomas, reported spotting the leopard on Thursday evening. "I saw the leopard's eyes reflected in torchlight," he said. However, officials believe it was likely a jackal.

CCTV footage from October 24 showed a leopard roaming in Chalakudy town, triggering panic among residents. In response, the forest department set up a trap near Kannampuzha Bhagavathy Temple, and the temple's opening hours were adjusted. The trap, originally placed in Koratti Market, was relocated to Chalakudy under the supervision of DFO M Venkateshwaran and Range Officer Jobin. Authorities are intensifying their efforts to capture the animal.