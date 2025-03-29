Malappuram: Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attended an iftar gathering hosted by Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sadikh Ali Shihab Thangal at his residence here on Saturday. This was Priyanka’s first visit to the Panakkad residence following the Lok Sabha elections. Both leaders expressed their joy over the meeting and exchanged Eid greetings.

Thangal clarified that Priyanka’s visit was not political but purely a goodwill gesture upon invitation.

“She inquired in detail about IUML’s rehabilitation project in the landslide-hit area of Wayanad. We did not discuss politics during the meeting,” Thangal stated.

Houses, vehicles distributed

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi handed over the keys to 29 newly constructed houses built under the Kaithangu housing project at a function held in Wandoor. This initiative was originally launched by Rahul Gandhi during his tenure as the Member of Parliament for Wayanad. With this latest allocation, the total number of completed houses under the project has reached 84.

Among the beneficiaries were Kunhavaran, a Meppadi native who lost his life in a wild animal attack, and MK Vishnu, a gold medalist in the 2020 school sports competition. Previously, the project had also provided homes to the family of forest watcher Paul, who was killed in an elephant attack.

Additionally, Priyanka Gandhi distributed eight three-wheeled scooters, procured through Rahul Gandhi’s local development fund, to aid differently-abled individuals. She also handed over a Bolero vehicle designated for the Kalikavu Community Health Centre, further enhancing healthcare accessibility in the region.