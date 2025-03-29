Thiruvananthapuram: The indefinite strike by a section of Anganwadi workers in front of the Secretariat, which began on March 17, was temporarily called off on Saturday after discussions with the government.

The protest, organised by the Indian National Anganwadi Employees Federation—an affiliate of INTUC, the Congress-backed trade union—demanded better wages and benefits.

Federation president Ajay Tharayil stated that the decision to suspend the strike was made following discussions with government representatives and assurances on key demands. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal and Health Minister Veena George engaged in talks with the organisation’s leaders, he added.

According to the federation, the government has agreed to set up a committee within 10 days to examine their demands, which include an increase in honorarium, pension, and festival allowance.

The committee’s report, expected within 90 days, will form the basis for further government action, as per a statement issued by the federation.

The protest was driven by demands to recognise Anganwadi workers as state government employees and convert their honorarium into a fixed salary.

As these workers fall under central government schemes, the ministers assured that the state would push for intervention from the Centre, the statement added.

On the demand for disbursing honorarium in a single instalment instead of three, the government promised to ensure payments are made before the 5th of every month.

Additionally, ministers assured that technical challenges related to lump sum payments would be addressed, the statement further said.

"If the government fails to implement the assurances, strong agitation will be launched," warned Tharayil. Meanwhile, the indefinite hunger strike by ASHA workers, who have been demanding a higher honorarium and pension benefits, continues outside the Secretariat and has now exceeded 40 days.