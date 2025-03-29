Thiruvananthapuram: Toll rates have increased again at the Thiruvallam toll plaza. After a significant hike last year, the per-trip fare has gone up by ₹5 for light motor vehicles and ₹15 for light commercial vehicles. The revised rates will come into effect on April 1.

The current car fare is ₹155 for one-way travel and ₹230 for two-way travel. The new rates will be ₹160 and ₹240, respectively. Additionally, the monthly car pass, currently priced at ₹5100, will now cost ₹5375. This is the fifth increase in toll rates in the past one and a half years since collection began at Thiruvallam.