Thrissur: A youth who was arrested for selling MDMA in Thrissur escaped from police custody in Bengaluru. The accused, identified as a 21-year-old Alwin CA (Alwin Alex) from Manakody, escaped around 1 am.



Alwin was kept handcuffed and locked inside a hotel room in Bengaluru. However, he managed to unlock himself after getting hold of the key without the knowledge of the police officers. He escaped by climbing down a pipe from the third floor of the hotel.

On March 6, Alwin was among five people arrested from a rented house in Nedupuzha with approximately 70 grams of MDMA and around 4 kilograms of ganja. While the police managed to arrest the group, Alwin and his friend Abin Tony (20) initially escaped. However, on March 21, both were captured at Thrissur railway station after hiding in Bengaluru and Delhi.

Since the drugs were sourced from Bengaluru, Alwin was taken into custody for further investigation and transported to the city for evidence collection. Following his escape, Thrissur police have sought the assistance of Bengaluru police and a special squad has been dispatched to Bengaluru to track him down.