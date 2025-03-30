New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP in Kerala has hailed the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council's (KCBC) decision to ask MPs from the state to vote in favour of the Wakf Amendment Bill, which has faced opposition from both the Congress and the Left in parliament.

BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar appealed to all Kerala MPs to support the Wakf amendment act that is being proposed to be introduced in the Parliament.

"The BJP and the NDA allies in Kerala welcome this appeal by the Bbishops' Council. As you know, Wakf is seeking to grab the land of several hundred families. The Wakf Amendment Bill squarely addresses their concern and pain.

"I too join the appeal by the KCBC and that the people's constitutional rights should be protected. Every MP and every party must make sure that if there is a law that is ultravirus to the constitution that the law is amended. This proposal is not against any community or against infringing anybody's rights," he added.

"This is the duty of every MP of Kerala, from Priyanka Gandhi downward, to solve the challenges of the people of Munambam and across the country affected by Wakf," he said.

Cardinal Baselious Cleemis, in a statement on Saturday, said the "MPs from Kerala should vote in favour of amending the sections (of the Wakf Bill) which are unfair and anti-constitutional.

“Various clauses in the Wakf Act, which have prevented the occupants of the land (in Munambum) from enjoying their legal rights, should be amended. The Farook College management (which sold the land to the occupants), had already stated that the land was gifted to them. ...The amendment (to the bill) will prevent the Board from making claims on the land,” the Cardinal wrote.

After the Munambam land row emerged, when residents started an open protest against the board’s claim over the land, Kerala started discussing the Wakf Board and its power over the land earmarked as wakf.