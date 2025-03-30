Thiruvananthapuram: Mercury levels are rising in Kerala as heatwave conditions persist. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts except Wayanad and Idukki in view of the high temperature level.

According to the IMD alert, Palakkad is likely to record a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius on Sunday and Monday. The temperature level in Thrissur, a neighbouring district of Palakkad, is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius. Kollam and Kozhikode are ranked third among the hottest districts, with both expected to record 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kannur, and Kasaragod is expected to reach 36 degrees Celsius during this period.

The IMD also predicts that maximum temperatures in Kerala may rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

In February, the IMD issued a heatwave warning for Kerala after Kannur Airport recorded a maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.

UV Radiation: Orange alert issued for 3 places

Amid the heatwave, the state has been experiencing high ultraviolet (UV) radiation in several areas. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued an orange alert for Kottarakkara (Kollam), Munnar (Idukki), and Ponnani (Malappuram), where the UV index reached eight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for Vilappilsala (Thiruvananthapuram), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Changanassery (Kottayam), Chengannur (Alappuzha), Kalamassery (Ernakulam), Ollur (Thrissur), Thrithala (Palakkad), and Beypore (Kozhikode), as the UV index crossed five.

At the same time, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod, on Sunday.