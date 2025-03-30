Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has completed its runway re-carpeting in just 75 days, setting a new record among brownfield runways in South India. The re-carpeting work began on January 14, 2025.

The 3.4 km-long, 60 m-wide runway was renovated and reconstructed and all flight services will resume their regular schedule on March 30, 2025. The re-carpeting work was carried out for 9 hours a day, allowing the project to be completed without significantly disrupting aircraft operations. During the remaining 15 hours, the runway accommodated an average of 80 aircraft daily, while over 9 lakh people traveled through the airport.

Approximately 50,000 metric tons of asphalt—equivalent to 120 lane kilometers of road—were laid for the runway. Additionally, 1,50,000 meters of duct pipe network were installed, and 5.5 lakh square meters of graded strip area were upgraded. A total area of 2.40 lakh square meters was re-carpeted. The project was completed with the efforts of 500 employees and workers, supported by over 200 pieces of state-of-the-art equipment.