Thrissur corporation to demolish 139 at-risk buildings
Thrissur: The Thrissur Corporation Council has decided to demolish 139 old buildings in the city that are at risk of collapse. This decision comes after five buildings collapsed during the last monsoon.
The State Disaster Management Authority and the Corporation had jointly conducted an inspection to identify the vulnerable structures. The Corporation Secretary has been tasked with overseeing the demolition.