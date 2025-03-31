The Nadakkavu police on Monday found a missing 13-year-old boy—student of Vedavyasa Sainik School, Kozhikode—in Pune. The boy, a Class Seven student and a native of Bihar, was traced near Pune railway station by a special squad led by Kozhikode City Police Commissioner T Narayanan.

“The squad explored all possible leads across India. A tip from one of his classmates suggested he might have headed to Pune. He was eventually found near a shop close to the Pune railway station. His family has been informed, and the team will begin their journey back to Kerala with the boy on Tuesday,” an official from the Nadakkavu police station told Onmanorama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The boy went missing on March 24. CCTV footage from Palakkad railway station later confirmed he had boarded a Pune-bound train.

According to police, he left his hostel room around 1 am on March 24. He reportedly climbed down from the first floor using a mattress and a CCTV cable before making his way to Kozhikode railway station, where he boarded a train to Palakkad.