Thiruvananthapuram: Branding of cities based on their regional characteristics is among the key recommendations of the Kerala Urban Policy Commission, which submitted its report to the state government on Sunday.

As per the report, Thrissur and Kochi could be branded as fintech hubs, Palakkad and Kasaragod as industrial smart cities, Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam districts as a knowledge corridor, Kannur as a fashion city, Kannur-Kasaragod and Thrissur-Ernakulam as educational-medical hubs and Kozhikode as a literary city.

The Commission has also proposed the opening of environment-friendly industrial parks functioning on renewable energy. Other suggestions include launching clusters for micro industries at Thiruvananthapuram-Kollam, Kochi-Thrissur and Kozhikode-Kannur, and formation of City Development Councils in all city corporations and municipalities.

The report of the Commission, constituted by the Kerala government to frame a comprehensive urban policy to guide the state’s future developmental activities, was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Commission chairman Dr M Satheesh Kumar. Minister Rajesh said that the report would be implemented after receiving the Cabinet nod.

Other proposals include:

• Launch a ‘Gnanashree’ project based on the model of the Kudumbashree with young professionals as members to assist urban local bodies in activities related to technology, planning, management, finance and legal affairs.

• Constitute a ‘City Cabinet’ headed by the Mayor for the administration of cities. The City Police Commissioner could be an ex-officio member. A ‘Chief Executive’ elected by the government and the city corporation could take the place of the Corporation Secretary in the ‘City Cabinet.’

• Set up ‘Workers’ Councils’ in city corporations and municipalities with 25-per cent representation for youth.

• Implement measures - such as various taxes and cess - to increase the revenue of local bodies.