Thiruvananthapuram: Local Self-Governments minister M B Rajesh on Monday stated that 1,021 out of 1,034 local self-government institutions in the state have been recognised as ‘waste-free.’

In a Facebook post, Rajesh said, "We are pleased to share that out of 19,489 panchayats and municipal wards in Kerala, 19,093 have been declared as waste-free. Likewise, 1,021 out of 1,034 local self-government institutions have achieved the same milestone."

According to the minister, this translates to 97.96 per cent of wards and 98.47 per cent of local self-government bodies attaining ‘waste-free’ certification. The milestone was achieved on International Zero Waste Day (March 30).

"The milestone we achieved yesterday (Sunday) gives Kerala the confidence that nothing is impossible," he wrote. He further elaborated that on the occasion of International Zero Waste Day, 934 gram panchayats, 82 municipalities, and five corporations were officially recognised as waste-free, having met at least 80 per cent progress across 13 government-mandated criteria.

A panel of experts from different fields assessed the waste management efforts of each local body before certifying them. As per the minister’s statement, 99.26 per cent of grama panchayats and 94.25 per cent of municipalities have successfully met the waste-free criteria.

"We congratulate all the local self-government institutions that have reached this milestone and extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to this initiative on behalf of the government," Rajesh said. He emphasised that the Waste-Free Kerala campaign has become one of the most widely participated movements in the state, following the success of the People’s Planning initiative and the Total Literacy campaign.

Led by local self-government institutions with the support of various departments, the campaign is now in its final stage. Rajesh acknowledged that the initial phases faced significant resistance, particularly in setting up mini-MCFs (Material Collection Facilities). However, the state has since witnessed a remarkable shift, with notable success stories emerging from places such as Sultan Bathery, Alappuzha, and Guruvayur.

According to the minister, a turning point in the campaign was the Brahmapuram fire incident, which triggered a stronger commitment to sustainable waste management. The fire, which erupted on March 2, 2023, at the 110-acre Brahmapuram waste treatment plant in Kochi Corporation, resulted in toxic smoke engulfing vast areas of the city and its suburbs for nearly two weeks. The lessons learned from this disaster helped drive significant improvements in waste management practices across the state.

Rajesh highlighted the role of the Haritha Karma Sena in Kerala’s waste management efforts. As per data from the Harithamithram app, the Sena collected inorganic waste from 87,75,713 households and establishments in March alone, excluding data from 15 local bodies that do not use the app.

The minister also acknowledged Indore in Madhya Pradesh as a commonly cited model for waste management. While recognising its achievements, he pointed out that Indore’s success is limited to a single city, unlike Kerala, which has implemented a comprehensive waste-free initiative across the entire state. "The surrounding areas of Indore and even the state of Madhya Pradesh have not reached the same milestone. What makes Kerala’s achievement unique is that an entire state has successfully implemented a waste-free initiative," he said.

He further expressed confidence that Kerala is on track to achieve 100 per cent waste-free status soon. A detailed action plan will be introduced to maintain the progress made in waste-free areas while working to improve waste management in the remaining regions.

Greater focus will be placed on efficient waste disposal, comprehensive digital tracking, and the establishment of recycling parks, the minister added, urging continued public cooperation in making Kerala completely waste-free.

