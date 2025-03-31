Kozhikode: A routine breath analyser test wrongly identified a KSRTC bus driver, who is a teetotaller, as being under the influence of alcohol. KSRTC depot authorities barred him from duty following the check.

However, after several interventions, he was allowed to rejoin work on Monday and instructed to meet the Managing Director the following day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident unfolded when TK Shideeshi, a KSRTC driver from the Kozhikode depot, reported for duty on Sunday. At 6.15 am, he arrived at the Pavangadu depot and drove a bus to Kozhikode. Before continuing his journey to Mananthavady, he underwent a routine breath analyser test, which falsely registered a reading of 9 points.

Shocked by the result, Shideeshi insisted he had never consumed alcohol and explained that he had taken homoeopathic medicine the previous day. However, depot officials refused to believe him and barred him from duty. As the situation escalated, a team from the Nadakkavu police station arrived to mediate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police clarified that action is taken only if the breath analyser reading exceeds 30 points. However, the station master who conducted the test maintained that a driver could only be allowed to work if the reading was zero.

Following the standoff, KSRTC officials in Thiruvananthapuram were contacted. They directed Shideeshi to report for duty on Monday and meet the Managing Director and the KSRTC Medical Board for further review.

ADVERTISEMENT

KSRTC introduced breath analyser tests for drivers about a year ago. Under the policy, if a reading exceeds 1 point, a report is sent to headquarters. The driver is suspended from service for six months, followed by a transfer.