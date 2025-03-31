Thiruvananthapuram: Organiser, a magazine of right-wing group RSS, has continued its criticism of actor-turned-director Prithviraj Sukumaran over alleged anti-Hindu remarks in his latest movie, Empuraan. In its third consecutive attack, the magazine accused him of being the voice of anti-national people in the country.

“Prithviraj is the voice of anti-nationals, and this is evident from the fact that he was among the prominent figures behind the ‘Save Lakshadweep’ campaign, which sought to oppose the progressive measures introduced by the Union government to modernise the islands, portraying them in a communal light,” the article stated.

The magazine also cited several of Prithviraj’s social media posts to support its allegations.

The article further listed his stance in various protests against the BJP-led government, including the agitation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. It also criticised his brother, Indrajith Sukumaran, for supporting a student who confronted the Delhi police during the CAA protests.

Calling Prithviraj’s role in the CAA protests “anti-Bharat,” Organiser accused him of maintaining double standards on local issues, such as the Munambam land dispute, where hundreds of Christian families face eviction by the Wakf Board.

The magazine also questioned Prithviraj’s intentions behind naming the main villain in Empuraan "Bajrangbali," another name for the Hindu god Hanuman.

'Empuraan', Prithviraj’s third directorial venture, came under fire after the Sangh Parivar alleged that the film promotes anti-Hindu propaganda. The cyber attack against the movie has sparked a heated political debate in Kerala. Amid the controversy, actor Mohanlal, who played the lead role, took to his Facebook page and issued an apology for hurting people's sentiments with the movie's content. The filmmakers have announced that a three-minute sequence related to the Gujarat riots has been removed, and the re-edited version will be released in theatres by Monday.