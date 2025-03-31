Thrissur: The police on Monday arrested a YouTuber for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

The Mannuthy police took Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, into custody in connection with the incident and later released him on station bail. His car was also seized.

According to the police, the accused stopped his car in front of the MP’s convoy, reportedly agitated by the pilot vehicle's honking.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm. on Saturday at Mannuthy Bypass Junction while Vadra was travelling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi Airport after attending several programs in her constituency and Malappuram district.

When a police team led by the Mannuthy Sub-Inspector attempted to clear the obstruction, Aneesh allegedly engaged in a confrontation with them.

A case has been registered against him for deliberately driving into the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police directives.