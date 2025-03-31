Kochi: The Ernakulam South Police on Sunday arrested two key suspects in a ₹36 lakh online scam involving a ‘digital arrest’ fraud. The accused, Fayas Fawad (21) and Asimul Mujasin (21) from Kottakkal, Malappuram, were taken into custody during an operation in their hometown.

According to police, the duo funnelled the defrauded money through mule bank accounts—accounts used by criminals for illicit financial transactions, including money laundering. The arrests were carried out by a team from the Ernakulam Town South Police Station, which is continuing investigations to track down other individuals linked to the scam.

‘Digital arrest’ is a cybercrime tactic where fraudsters impersonate authorities and falsely claim to detain victims through phone calls or online platforms, coercing them into transferring money.

(With PTI inputs)