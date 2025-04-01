Thrissur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has suspended former Thrissur district committee member Vijeesh Vettath from its primary membership after he approached the High Court seeking a ban on 'L2:Empuraan.' Vijeesh had filed the petition under the pretext of being a current district committee member.

However, Vijeesh clarified that his decision to approach the court was personal, and he accepted the party’s decision. He also confirmed that he would continue with the legal proceedings against the film.

According to Vijeesh, the film aims to achieve financial gain through communal polarisation, which compelled individuals like him, who work at the grassroots level, to respond. Despite the disciplinary action, he affirmed his loyalty to the party.

Meanwhile, BJP Thrissur district president Justin Jacob explained that Vijeesh had filed the complaint while posing as a district committee member, which led to the party’s action. He emphasized that the party would take strict measures against anyone acting against its policies and that the matter would undergo further review.