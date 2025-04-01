Kollam/New Delhi: Eravipuram Police arrested a foreign national from Delhi, who is reportedly one of the main distributors of MDMA in Kerala. The accused, Agbedo Asuka Solomon (29), is a Nigerian national. He is currently being questioned by the police.

Information about Solomon was obtained from Shiju Azeer, Asim Khan, Rafiq, and Faisal, who were previously arrested by Eravipuram Police on March 12 under section 22(c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Following this, City Police Commissioner Kiran Narayanan appointed a special investigation team.