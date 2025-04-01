Kozhikode: A mother and her two children from Valayam, Kozhikode, have been missing since Friday. Ashita Kurungotu (29) from Chorodu, near Vadakara, along with her elder daughter Mehra Fathima (10) and younger son Lukman (5), were last seen at her husband’s house in Cherumothu, Valayam.

According to police, the trio left the house, saying Ashita wanted to buy new clothes for the children. Her father lodged a missing persons’ complaint when they didn't return. During the investigation, police found Ashita’s two-wheeler at Vadakara Railway Station.

"We have a clue that the missing mother and children boarded the Nizamuddin Express to Delhi. Our team is on their way to Delhi," said a police officer from the Valayam station. Ashita did not take her mobile phone with her.

Earlier, police had information that they boarded a train from Vadakara to Bengaluru, prompting a visit to the station. After returning to Kozhikode, the team left again for Delhi.

Ashita had recently returned from Qatar. Upon hearing the news, her husband, who was in Qatar, left for Delhi.