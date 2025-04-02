Alappuzha: The South Police here on Tuesday arrested a Plus-One boy for allegedly impregnating his classmate. The case was registered after the 17-year-old girl delivered a baby boy in March at a private hospital in the town. Manorama News reported that her classmate went into hiding soon after her delivery.

Police registered the case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the boy returned to Alappuzha in search of the girl and his child.

A police official at the Alappuzha South police station told Onmanorama that details of the case should not be disclosed as it falls under the Juvenile Justice Act. He confirmed that the accused is currently in their custody and that procedures related to the case are underway.