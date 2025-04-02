Wayanad: Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday demanded a judicial probe into the death of a tribal minor an the Kalpetta Police Station.

Gokul, from Nellarachal near Ambalavayal, was found hanging from the roof of the toilet at Kalpetta police station on Tuesday morning. Gokul was taken into custody along with a minor girl who had gone missing.

The Kalpetta police treated him as an adult, which led to him being held at the police station. Meanwhile, school documents confirmed that the deceased was a minor.

Chennithala alleged that there was a serious lapse on the part of the police in handling the issue. "The youth, who was not yet 18 years old as per Aadhaar ‍was remanded in police custody for one day," he said in a post on X.

Earlier, Congress launched protests against the police, alleging custodial death. Following this, the State government ordered a Crime Branch investigation into his death.

But Chennithala said that a crime branch investigation is not satisfactory in this matter. "A judicial ‍ investigation is required in this case. Normally, a custodial death should be investigated by a judicial ‍ magistrate. There has been a serious lapse on the part of the police in this matter," he said.