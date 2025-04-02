Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for three districts—Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Wayanad—on Wednesday, with heavy rainfall expected to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The alert will extend to Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad on Thursday.

The IMD also forecasted rain and thunderstorms until Saturday, along with strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions.