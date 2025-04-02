Malappuram: Muslim organisations in Kerala have strongly opposed the proposed amendment to the Wakf Bill, presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) condemned the amendment, calling it a deceptive attempt to seize Wakf properties.

IUML State President Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said the party would oppose the amendment both politically and legally. He warned that if passed, it could not only affect the Muslim community but might also pave the way for the expropriation of assets belonging to other religious groups in the future.

Jamaat-e-Islami Kerala Ameer P Mujeeb Rahman echoed these concerns, alleging that the amendment seeks to undermine the financial and cultural foundations of the Muslim community as part of a broader right-wing agenda.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty reaffirmed the party’s strong opposition, asserting that the amendment targets a specific community and is unacceptable to secular political parties. He warned that the party would move legally if the bill was passed in Parliament and that the IUML had engaged in detailed discussions with the Congress party on the issue.

Kunhalikutty dismissed any connection between the Wakf Amendment Bill and the Munambam issue, asserting that it is the government’s responsibility to resolve the matter. He cautioned against attempts to exploit such matters for political gains.

IUML National Organising Secretary E T Muhammed Basheer also opposed the amendment, warning that if implemented, Wakf properties could fall into the hands of the BJP government, rendering the Wakf Board powerless.

Mujib Rehman criticised the stance of certain Christian organisations on the Wakf issue, calling it unfortunate. He alleged deliberate delays in resolving the Munambam dispute despite the Muslim community’s willingness to engage in dialogue and warned that the government’s inaction was fostering communal tensions.

Rehman confirmed that his organisation would seek legal recourse if the amendment is passed in Parliament.