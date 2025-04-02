Palakkad: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted bail to 10 PFI members booked in the murder of RSS leader Sreenivasan in Palakkad. The 10 had moved HC after an NIA special court denied them bail in the case.

A bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan and P V Balakrishnan granted the relief to Shefeek, Jafar B, Nassar, Jamsheer H, Abdul Basith, Muhammed Shefeek K, Ashraf K, Jishad B, Ashraf Moulavi and Sirajudheen.

The High Court had last year granted bail to 17 other accused PFI members in the case. Initially, 51 people were arraigned as accused in connection with the murder of Srinivasan on April 16, 2022. One among those arrested died, and seven of the accused persons could not be arrested because they are absconding.

Chargesheets against the remaining were filed in two phases, in July and December 2022, and the Centre directed the NIA to investigate.

S K Srinivasan, a former district leader and office-bearer of RSS, was attacked by a six-member gang at his motorbike shop in Melamuri in Palakkad on April 16, 2022, less than 24 hours after a PFI leader named Subair was allegedly killed by BJP workers in a village near there.