Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala will continue receiving summer rain until April 6. A yellow alert was sounded for eight districts - Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad on Thursday. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

“Heavy (7-11cm in 24 hours) rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kerala from 02nd to 06th April 2025. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 Kmph) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala on 02nd and 6th April 2025. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 Kmph) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala from 03rd to 05th April 2025,” reads the IMD alert.

The Met Office has alerted people to take caution during heavy rains. People are advised to avoid staying in vulnerable structure and take shelter during thunderstorm and lightning activities.

As per the alert, Pathanamthitta and Idukki, hilly districts of Kerala will continue to recieve heady rain for three consecutive days from Thursday to Saturday.

Yellow alert in districts

April 3- Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

April 4 – Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta,Alappuzha. Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

April 5 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode Wayanad

April 6 – Malappuram, Wayanad