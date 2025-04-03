The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal slammed the latest Waqf amendment and termed it "anti-national." He condemned the government's decision to introduce the amendment without consulting the concerned parties and warned that similar legislation, such as church bills, could be imposed in the future.

"The earlier Waqf laws were enacted after discussions with the relevant stakeholders. However, this amendment has been introduced without any consultation. Donating to Waqf is an integral part of the Muslim community's beliefs, and the government should support this tradition,” Thangal said. He added that the amendment is a “deceptive” attempt to seize Waqf properties.

Thangal emphasised that the opposition does not see this as just a Muslim issue but as part of a broader government agenda.

On the Munanbam land row, Thangal held the state government responsible for the delay in resolving the issue. "We have entrusted the Munambam issue to the state government, and the IUML has remained steadfast in its stance. We will continue discussions with Christian community leaders to find a resolution. However, we will not support any attempt to evict the residents of Munambam," he said.

The IUML state president urged the government to address the issue urgently, describing it as a "wartime crisis." He raised the alarm about delays that could escalate communal tensions and reaffirmed IUML's commitment to ensuring a peaceful resolution.