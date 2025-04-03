Kozhikode: Zamorin K C Unni Anujan Raja passed away at the age of 99 on Thursday at 5.15 pm due to age-related ailments. He had been undergoing treatment at MIMS Hospital, Kozhikode, for over a week.

His mortal remains will be kept for public homage at Kozhikode Town Hall from 8 am to 11 am on Friday before being taken to his residence, Kizhakke Kovilakam in Kottakkal, where his funeral will be held at 2 pm.

He was born in 1925 to Azhakappura Kuberan Namboothiri and Kottakkal Kizhakke Kovilakam Kunhumbatti Thamburatti, their fourth son. He completed his schooling at Raja’s High School in Kottakkal and pursued higher education at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, Kozhikode, before studying engineering in Chennai.

After completing his studies, he worked at the Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, Chennai, and later at Telco in Jamshedpur. In the past 11 years, he actively led the administrative bodies of temples, Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, and Zamorin’s Higher Secondary School. He remained engaged in social work until recent years.

K C U Raja was married to the late Kannambra Malathi Raja and is survived by daughters Sarasija, Santhi Latha, and Maya Govind. His sons-in-law are Advocate Govind Chandrasekhar and the late Advocates Ajith Kumar and P Balagopal.