Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced the introduction of digital payment systems in government hospitals statewide to streamline fee payments for different services.

In the first phase, 313 hospitals are equipped with the digital payment system. According to an official release from the Health Minister's office, efforts are underway to extend this system to the remaining hospitals within a month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system enables payments for services at health centres statewide using credit cards, debit cards, and UPI (Google Pay, PhonePe), among other methods.

This initiative has been carried out in collaboration with the Information Kerala Mission under the Department of Local Self-Government. The Point of Sale (POS) devices have been procured through the State Bank of India and Canara Bank, the minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release said Minister Veena George will inaugurate the digital payment system, along with the online OP ticket, M-Health app, and Scan and Book systems, on April 7. The health department has launched an online facility for booking OP tickets for doctor consultations at all modern medicine hospitals across the state.

In the first phase, 687 hospitals where the e-health scheme has been implemented, along with around 80 health centres, from taluk hospitals to medical colleges, will offer this service. The public can access the facility via computers, smartphones, and Akshaya centres, the release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The M-Health app enables individuals to access their health information and that of their family members, including prescription details, lab test reports, and other digital health data, using their Unique Health Identity (UHID) number or mobile phone number.

The app is available for download on Android smartphones. The release added that users can also book OP tickets in advance through the app.

According to the release, the Scan and Book system enables patients who arrive at government hospitals without prior token bookings to get their token without standing in a queue.

The release said patients can obtain their OP ticket online by scanning the QR code displayed at the hospital using a smartphone. This allows them to avail themselves of doctor services without waiting in line at the reception.