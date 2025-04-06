Thiruvananthapuram: The rains lashing the state for the past two days are expected to continue today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph in isolated places.

A yellow alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. Isolated heavy rainfall is predicted, with expected precipitation ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several areas in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday.

Coastal residents are advised to remain cautious, as waves ranging from 0.9 to 1.1 meters in height, rough sea conditions, and sea erosion are likely between Kappil and Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, and between Alappuzha and Edava in Kollam district, until 11.30 am on Sunday. High waves and rough seas are also expected along the Kanyakumari coast.