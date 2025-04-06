Kochi: The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will organise a mega meet at Munambam, the coastal area where over 600 families have been protesting against the Waqf Board's claim over their properties, on April 9 to express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju will be the chief guest at the event titled ‘Thank You Modi’, BJP National Council member P K Krishnadas told media at the party’s Ernakulam office on Sunday. He said thousands are expected to attend the event. Krishnadas said with the new law, PM Modi has protected not only the residents of Munambam but also those facing threats of Waqf claims over their land in other areas, such as Chalakudy, Wayanad, and Thaliparamba.

Krishnadas said without the new law, Munambam residents would have faced eviction. He criticised the Congress and CPM for allegedly siding with the Waqf Board and supporting the previous law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By moving the Supreme Court challenging the newly passed bill, the Congress has made it clear that it still wants the law that would force the people of Munambam out of their properties,” Krishnadas said. He said the BJP wants to know the stand of Congress’ Leader of Opposition in Kerala assembly V D Satheesan and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden on their party’s decision to move the apex court against the bill. Krishnadas was referring to Congress MP from Bihar Mohammed Jawed moving the Supreme Court challenging the provisions of the law which, he said, imposed “arbitrary restrictions on Wakf properties and their management, thereby undermining the religious autonomy of the Muslim community”.

The BJP leader was particularly critical of Hibi Eden, the Congress MP representing Ernakulam constituency, Munambam belongs to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hibi Eden and V D Satheesan have been saying that the new law does not have the provisions to protect the revenue rights of the people of Munambam. We want to know if Hibi and Satheesan would resign from their posts once the revenue rights of Munambam residents are reinstated with the new law,” Krishnadas asked.

Krishnadas, however, did not give a clear answer when asked if the BJP can tell the people of Munambam how long it will take for their revenue rights to be reinstated. Asked if the BJP will urge the Munambam people to call off their protest since the party promises to resolve their issue with the new law, Krishnadas said the party will not interfere in the people’s right to protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnadas said that after April 9, the BJP will hold ‘Thank You Modi’ events in other districts, too. Munambam has come as a major opportunity for the BJP in Kerala, where it has been trying to make inroads into the Christian communities. Most of the families facing waqf claim over their land in Munambam are Christians, and the church has rallied behind the protestors. The Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) had even urged the MPs from Kerala to vote in favour of the Waqf Bill.

Fifty people from Munambam joined the BJP after the passage of the bill in Parliament.