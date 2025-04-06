Palakkad: A 22-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Mundur on Sunday. The deceased, Alan, a native of Kairamkode, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his mother when the animal attacked.

Alan died on the way to the hospital, while his injured mother has been admitted for treatment. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary.

Speaking to Manorama News, Malampuzha MLA A Prabhakaran said, “This is an unfortunate incident. I have raised the issue of wild animal attacks several times in the Kerala Assembly. We have implemented various measures, including solar fencing, but none have worked. The DFO informed me that they have been unable to trace the elephant, which is a serious concern." The area has witnessed frequent incidents of wild elephant attacks, causing concern among residents.