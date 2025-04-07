Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday rejected actor Dileep's request for a CBI investigation into the 2017 actress assault case. Dileep is the 8th accused in the case for allegedly hatching the conspiracy to commit the crime.

The incident took place on 18 February 2017 when a gang of assailants got into the victim's vehicle and sexually assaulted her. The crime was allegedly carried out by hired goons at the instance of Dileep to settle his personal scores against the victim.

A single judge of the High Court rejected his plea for a CBI investigation in December 2018.

While hearing Dileep's appeal on 1 April, the court noted that he sought repeated adjournments in the appeal filed in March 2019.

The Bench of Justice A M Mustaque and Justice P Krishna Kumar on Monday dismissed the appeal, noting that the trial before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Ernakulam is nearing completion.

The bench observed, “We finally concur with the learned single judge regarding the relief declining for further instructions to the CBI as it is now. We also find that the trial is heading to a final conclusion.”

However, the bench quashed certain observations of the single judge, saying that the matters are to be decided at the appropriate stage.

(With LiveLaw inputs)