Wayanad: The Sulthan Bathery Police on Sunday arrested two former employees of Kerala Gramin Bank, who were in charge of replenishing the ATMs, for siphoning off ₹28 lakh by manipulating the cash filling process.

Puthenpurackal P R Nidhiinraj, 34, a native of Kuppadi near Sulthan Bathery and Plapidiyan House P P Sinoop, 31, a native of Lucky Hill, Meppadi, were apprehended by a special investigating team.

The incident happened between November 2021 and September 2023 while the duo worked as 'cash operating executives' of Kerala Gramin Bank's nodal branch at Sulthan Bathery.

By tampering with the withdrawal-acknowledgement slips, they held back an amount without filling the ATMs. Fake receipts were submitted at the bank's branch.

Acting on a complaint from the bank's senior manager, the Suthan Bathery Police registered a case and followed up with arrests. Both accused were remanded to judicial custody on Monday.