The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Kerala on Monday, placing Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts under a yellow alert (rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm). The weather body also predicted rain or thundershowers across Kerala to continue through April 13.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), a low-pressure area has developed over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal, influenced by an upper air cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and surrounding regions. This system, which extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level, is expected to move northwestwards over the southwest Bay of Bengal till April 8, and then shift nearly northwards towards the west-central Bay over the following 48 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, heavy rainfall is also likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta, with a yellow alert issued in these districts.

Probable impacts due to heavy rainfall

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Power disruption

- Damage to crops

- Landslide/ mudslide/ landslip

ADVERTISEMENT

Actions suggested

- Follow traffic advisories issued, if any

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities