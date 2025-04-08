Kollam: The Kadakkal Police have registered a case against the artists and the advisory committee of Manjippuzha Sree Bhagavathy Bhadrakali Temple in Kottukkal for singing an RSS prayer song during a music programme held as part of the festival.

Police have booked members of the Night Birds Orchestra, the temple advisory committee, and the temple festival committee under Sections 3, 5, 6, and 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act, 1998. The Act prohibits using religious institutions for activities other than devotional purposes.

The performance, held on Sunday, sparked controversy after the professional music troupe rendered the RSS ‘Gana Geetham’ (prayer song) during the event. The Congress party has strongly condemned the act and demanded stern action.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said that singing the RSS prayer song at a temple festival was “a matter of grave concern” and called upon the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to take immediate and strict action against those responsible. TDB office bearers have said that they are mulling stringent action against the members of the advisory committee in the wake of the controversy.

The incident comes barely a month after the Kerala High Court ordered the Travancore Devaswom Board to ensure that activities that affect a temple's sanctity are not allowed during festivals.

The order was passed while considering a writ petition challenging the performance of revolutionary songs of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), CPM's youth wing, during the temple festival at Kadakkal Devi Temple in Kollam on March 10.