Kannur: A fast-track court in Taliparamba sentenced a madrasa teacher to 187 years in prison for sexually assaulting a student for nearly two years during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Judge R Rajesh handed down the harsh punishment to Mohammed Rafi (41) of Udayagiri in Alakode panchayat because he was a repeat offender, having been previously convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Public Prosecutor Adv Sherymol Jose.

On Tuesday, April 8, the judge found Rafi guilty on seven counts of sexual offences under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, she said.

According to the prosecution, Rafi began abusing the girl when she was 14 years old in March 2020, when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed. "She was at the tail end of Class 7 when he started abusing her. It continued until December 2021," said Adv Sherymol Jose. He threatened to curse her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.

The crime came to light when the girl’s parents, concerned about her declining grades and noticeable changes in her emotional well-being, took her to a counselling centre in Kannur.

"That's where she first revealed what was happening to her," said the prosecutor.

Payangadi Police Station registered a case and Station House Officer - Inspector T N Santhosh Kumar investigated the case.

The judge sentenced Rafi to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 5 (t) of the POCSO Act (for repeat offenders committing penetrative sexual assault on a child); 25 years under Section 376(3) of the IPC (for raping a child below 16 years); two years under Section 506(2) of the IPC (for criminal intimidation); 35 years each under Sections 5(l) and 5(f) of the POCSO Act (for repeated rape by a person in a position of trust, such as a teacher); 20 years for penetrative sexual assault and another 20 years for forced oral sex. "Since the sentences will run concurrently, Rafi will effectively serve 50 years in prison," said the prosecutor.

Additionally, the court imposed a total fine of Rs. 9.10 lakh across the seven charges.

Mohammed Rafi had previously been convicted of sexually assaulting another minor student at a madrasa under the Valapattanam Police Station jurisdiction. At the time of this trial, he was out on parole in that case. Notably, both crimes were committed before his first conviction, highlighting a pattern of predatory behaviour.