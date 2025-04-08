Palakkad: The funeral of the youth who was killed in a wild elephant attack at Kayaramkodu in Mundur here will be held on Tuesday. Following the post-mortem at Palakkad District Hospital, the body was kept in a private hospital mortuary.

Alan Joseph (22), a native of Kayaramkodan, was walking with his mother when the wild elephant attacked them. He was trampled to death. His mother, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College.

The mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Kannadanchola by 8 am. After the public viewing, the funeral will be held at the Church of God India cemetery in Mailampully at 1 pm.