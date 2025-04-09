Wayanad: Indian Union Muslim League leaders, including its chairman Panakkad Sasdiqali Shihab Thangal and national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty, visited the Maha Shiva Temple at Thirkkaipatta on Wednesday after the temple committee backed the party's housing project for the landslide survivors in the district.



The visit was a goodwill gesture from the IUML leaders after the temple committee 'blessed the stone-laying ceremony of 105 houses constructed for the survivors of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster with their presence', IUML leaders said.

Addressing the media on the temple premises, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal said they were reciprocating the goodwill gesture the temple committee members showed. "They invited us, and we are here," Sadiq Ali said. The housing project was launched just 100 metres from the temple. "The Shiva temple, which has been here from time immemorial, is a symbol of harmony," he added.

"Kerala is a model for harmony among various religious groups, and Wayanad is especially known for its communal amity," Sadiq Ali said.

"In Thirkkaipatta village, members of all religious groups live harmoniously, and students of all communities study at Wayanad Muslim Orphanage in Muttil," he said. "Religion is never a barrier for inter-personal relations," he added.

The Temple administrative committee also expressed its full support for the housing project, which is being built on 11 acres of land.

"We never thought that they would accept our invitation. We are happy they have recognised our goodwill gesture," Mohanan, a committee member, said.